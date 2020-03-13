Sunrise-GME pact

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Sunrise Bank and GME Remittance have reached an understanding for remittance service.

Sunrise Bank’s Chief Executive Janak Sharma and GME Remittance’s Managing Director Dibakar Paudel signed the memorandum of understanding in this regard at a special function organised here. As per the agreement, all Sunrise Bank’s customers within the country and abroad, who are to receive funds through Sunrise Remit will be able to receive their money from any of the more than 8,000 agents of GME remittance spread across the country.

All customers will also be able to transfer the funds to their account securely through Sunrise Remit.

A version of this article appears in print on March 13, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

