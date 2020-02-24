Sunrise loan scheme

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Sunrise Bank has introduced a new loan scheme titled ‘Sunrise Saral SME Karja’ targeting small and medium enterprises.

Issuing a press statement, officials of the bank said the loan scheme has been introduced targeting SME entrepreneurs who lack capital despite business ideas, skills and ability.

Under this scheme, SME entrepreneurs can avail loans of up to Rs 10 million within 24 hours provided all necessary documents are submitted.

A version of this article appears in print on February 24, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

