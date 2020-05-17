Supplies dept categorises vehicles not requiring vehicle pass

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Department of Commerce, Supplies and Consumer Protection (DoCSCP) has categorised the vehicles that can be operated sans vehicle pass.

According to the Department, Ambulances, hearses, vehicles transporting medicines, all types of industrial raw materials and products, construction materials, petroleum products, gas, and groceries do not require passes to ply the roads.

Similarly, vehicles transporting animals and poultries and their feeds, vegetables, fruits, dairy products also are allowed to operate.

Meanwhile, the e-commerce and online outlets that are providing home delivery service on two-wheelers have to place the name of the product they are delivering on the outside of the box and are forbidden from carrying pillion riders.

