Nepal | May 17, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Business > Supplies dept categorises vehicles not requiring vehicle pass

Supplies dept categorises vehicles not requiring vehicle pass

Published: May 17, 2020 3:00 pm On: Business
THT Online
Share Now:

KATHMANDU: Department of Commerce, Supplies and Consumer Protection (DoCSCP) has categorised the vehicles that can be operated sans vehicle pass.

According to the Department, Ambulances, hearses, vehicles transporting medicines, all types of industrial raw materials and products, construction materials, petroleum products, gas, and groceries do not require passes to ply the roads.

Similarly, vehicles transporting animals and poultries and their feeds, vegetables, fruits, dairy products also are allowed to operate.

Meanwhile, the e-commerce and online outlets that are providing home delivery service on two-wheelers have to place the name of the product they are delivering on the outside of the box and are forbidden from carrying pillion riders.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

Dubai firm dreams of harvesting icebergs for water

Share Now:

A Dubai firm’s dream of towing icebergs from the Antarctic to the Arabian Peninsula could face some titanic obstacles.

UML says no to statute amendment for second phase polls

Share Now:

CPN-UML has accused the ruling parties and the government of trying to influence the first round of local level polls through the misuse of state agencies.

Local election results within a week, says CEC Yadav

Share Now:

Chief Election Commissioner Ayodhee Prasad Yadav has claimed that the Election Commission would publish all the results of the first phase of local election, commenced to elect local representatives of 281 units in 34 districts on May 14, within a week.

Govt compensates Rs 1 million each to Saptari incident victims

Share Now:

The Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Bimalendra Nidhi on Wednesday handed over Rs 1 million each to kith and kin of five victims of Saptari incident, amid a programme in Rajbiraj.

‘UML gaining victory in local polls despite being encircled’ Oli

Share Now:

CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli on Wednesday claimed that his party had got a success in the first phase of local level elections despite being encircled, adding that the party would also emerge victorious in the second phase of the polls slated for June 14.

Two hurt in Paragliding accident in Pokhara

Share Now:

Two persons including a Bangladeshi tourist were hurt in a paragliding accident at Sarangkot in Pokhara Lekhnath Metropolitan city, on Wednesday.

Nepal to play international friendly against India before hosting Yemen

Share Now:

Nepal national football team is set to play an international football friendly match against its arch-rival India in Mumbai on June 6 before hosting Yemen for the home-leg of AFC Asian Cup 2019 qualifiers in Kathmandu.

Vladimir Putin says can prove Trump did not pass Russia secrets

Share Now:

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that US President Donald Trump had not passed any secrets onto Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a meeting in Washington last week and that he could prove it.

© 2020 The Himalayan Times