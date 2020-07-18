Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Surya Nepal Ltd (SNL) has announced that it is providing Rs 70 million — Rs 10 million to each province — to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

As per a press statement, SNL Vice-President-Corporate Rabi KC handed over a cheque of Rs 10 million each to Province 5 Chief Minister Shanker Pokhrel and Bagmati Province Chief Minister Dor Man Paudel amidst a function.

Similarly, Babu Ram Karki, SNL’s factory chief in Tanahun, handed over a cheque of Rs 10 million to Chief Minister of Gandaki Province Prithvi Subba.

The company has said it will be handing over the promised support to the remaining provinces — 1, 2, Karnali and Sudurpaschim — in the near future.

