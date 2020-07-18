KATHMANDU: Surya Nepal Ltd (SNL) has announced that it is providing Rs 70 million — Rs 10 million to each province — to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
As per a press statement, SNL Vice-President-Corporate Rabi KC handed over a cheque of Rs 10 million each to Province 5 Chief Minister Shanker Pokhrel and Bagmati Province Chief Minister Dor Man Paudel amidst a function.
Similarly, Babu Ram Karki, SNL’s factory chief in Tanahun, handed over a cheque of Rs 10 million to Chief Minister of Gandaki Province Prithvi Subba.
The company has said it will be handing over the promised support to the remaining provinces — 1, 2, Karnali and Sudurpaschim — in the near future.
KATHMANDU: In the present context of ongoing pandemic, Nabil Bank has introduced ‘36th Anniversary Offer’ for its customers. This offer is being introduced to address the needs of retail and small and medium enterprise (SME) customers, as per a media release. Under this offer, the bank is Read More...
KATHMANDU: CellPay has announced the name of the winner of ‘This 2020 Get Samsung Galaxy S20’ campaign, where the customer had the opportunity to win a new Samsung Galaxy S20+ through lucky draw. Sujan Karki with his unique code number 196168 was announced as the winner of a brand new Samsung Read More...
MADRID: Zinedine Zidane risked tarnishing his record by diving back into the Real Madrid coaching job 10 months after resigning, but in securing the La Liga title in his first full season back, he has showed yet again that no-one is better suited to the role. One of the finest midfield Read More...
Kathmandu, July 17 Long lines of vehicles wait at a police checkpoint causing a heavy traffic obsruction in Kathmandu on Friday, July 17. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT Read More...
SHANGHAI/SEOUL: Some K-pop stars’ accounts have been blocked from view on TikTok’s China version Douyin, Reuters’ checks showed on Friday, days after South Korea’s media regulator slapped fines on the short-video app for data privacy noncompliance. The reasons for the blocks were unknown, Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Standing Committee meeting of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) in Baluwatar has been further put off till Sunday. According to the Prime Minister's Press Advisor Surya Thapa, the meeting has been scheduled for 3:00 pm on Sunday. The meeting that was initially fixed to take pla Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday issued an order to bail release Prithivi Malla, who was arrested for hitting a woman with the car he was driving in an inebriated state, eventually killing her. A joint bench of Justices Sapana Pradhan Malla and Manoj Kumar Sharma reversed the decisi Read More...
At least 13,886,134 people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 589,567 people have died, a Reuters tally showed. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. The Read More...