Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Sipradi Trading, the sole authorised distributor of Tata Motors in Nepal, launched two-daylong ‘Tata Motors Carnival’ in Biratnagar on Thursday in partnership with its local distributor Goyal Auto.

This year, the carnival will be open from 10:00am to 6:00pm, as per a media statement.

The mela offers an opportunity for visitors to buy, sell and exchange their vehicles under a single roof. Apart from on-the-spot financing, visitors will also get optimum valuation of their vehicle and exchange bonus of up to Rs 100,000.

A version of this article appears in print on March 13, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

