Tatopani transit point to resume operation from today

KATHMANDU/DHULIKHEL, OCTOBER 4
The Tatopani transit point at Nepal-China border in Sindhupalchowk is reopening on Monday.
The border point was closed for the last three months due to obstruction of the road following heavy rainfall.
The Chinese Embassy had decided to open the Rasuwa and Tatopani border points two weeks ago.
Following the decision, department chiefs of the Chief District Office, Customs Office, Nepal Police and Armed Police Force from the Nepali side and Deputy Director of Foreign Office, Lhasa Li Ulin from the Chinese side agreed to open closed transit points.
As the checkpoint was closed the Nepali market has been affected very badly affected ahead of the festive season. Soon after the checkpoint resumes service, around 150 containers carrying clothes among other goods will arrive in Nepal.
As the containers were stranded at the border traders in Nepal were struggling to meet the customers’ demand for the festive season.
The containers also contain clothes ordered for the winter season. Clothes worth around Rs 10 billion are stranded at the checkpoint.
The checkpoint has been closed since July 8 due to the floods and landslides on the Nepali side. The floods and landslides damaged the road due to which import of goods from Tatopani became difficult.
However, after sorting out the issues the government held talks with the Chinese side and finally it will be opened from Monday.
CDO of Sindhupalchowk district, Umesh Kumar Dhakal said that preparations had been completed and goods will arrive from Monday. He said 50 workers had been readied to load and unload the goods. Dhakal informed that the checkpoints will adopt all health safety measures.
According to the customs office, the Chinese side carries out PCR test of workers every five days. Customs Chief Lal Bahadur Khatri said the goods will be unloaded at Liping Bridge and Nepali drivers and labourers will load the goods and bring them to the country.
On the request of the Nepali side, the checkpoints were closed due to landslides and road obstruction. The customs office said health supplies brought from China had also been stranded after the border was closed.
However, there has been no decision taken regarding how many days the checkpoint will remain open, as per the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supply.
A version of this article appears in print on October 05, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
BANKE: A Covid-19 infected new mother has died of COVID-19 in Banke district this morning. The 29-year-old woman from Bhimdatta Municipality-2 died at Teaching Hospital in Kohalpur, said Naresh Shrestha, corona source person at the health office, Banke. It has been learnt that the deceased g Read More...
WARSAW: Poland's total number of coronavirus cases passed the 100,000 mark on Sunday, according to the health ministry's Twitter account, as infection rates surge in the country which has reported daily records three times in the past week. While Poland's total number of cases remains well be Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as 2,253 new cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the last 24 hours taking the nationwide tally to 86,823. As such, the number of total active cases in the country as of today is 22,219. Similarly, 4,203 people are placed in quarantine facilities in the vario Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Health Ministry recorded seven Covid-19 fatalities in the last 24 hours with which the death toll has moved to 535. Four women and three men lost their lives to the infection, the Health Ministry’s latest update showed. The deceased women are from Chitwan (55), Banke (25), Kan Read More...
KATHMANDU: The three districts in Kathmandu Valley registered 1,599 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. The valley logged highest ever single-day cases of coronavirus infection on Friday, October 2, with 1,638 cases. Read Also: Nepal registers 2,253 new infections on Sunda Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. READ ALSO: Coronavirus infection spreading steadily in the valley, 1,599 cases reported Sunday Read More...
BERLIN: Borussia Dortmund's Giovanni Reyna and Erling Haaland combined perfectly to help crush Freiburg 4-0 on Saturday as they bounced back in style from a disappointing week. Reyna, the 17-year-old American, served up three assists in the absence of their top provider Jadon Sancho, sidelined wi Read More...
PARIS: Novak Djokovic's relationship with line officials has been difficult of late and the Serbian risked their wrath again on Saturday when he suggested they were unnecessary. The 33-year-old world number one was dramatically defaulted in the US Open fourth round after inadvertently hitting Read More...