TDC offers discount

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Tesla Diagnostic Clinic (TDC), a newly established diagnostic clinic, has officially launched all of its diagnostic services. On the occasion of the launch, TDC has offered 25 per cent discount on all services along with 50 per cent discount on health packages, as per a media release. The official launch was concluded on Wednesday.

The clinic was founded in 2019 by a group of experienced healthcare professionals, whose aim was to establish an innovative diagnostic, research and wellness clinic providing highest quality medical services with latest technology at an affordable rate. The clinic is housed in modern facilities with a total area of 7,000 square feet in Baluwatar and is equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment. The clinic also operates patient transport facility which handle transportation needs of the clinic’s patients. The opening hour is 7:00am to 8:00pm. — HNS

A version of this article appears in print on March 19, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

