Telecom firms offer bonus to subscribers

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, March 25

Telecommunication companies have started offering bonus to their subscribers after the Nepal Telecommunication Authority (NTA) directed them to provide relief to customers in the wake of nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Nepal Telecom, a state-owned telecommunications service provider, has started offering 100 per cent bonus on every recharge of above Rs 10 from today.

Dilliram Adhikari, managing director of NT, said, “We have decided to give our subscribers a bonus of same amount that they recharge.

The users will be able to get the bonus from tonight as it will take some time to upload the scheme in our system.”

Similarly, Ncell has also announced that it is providing free balance transfer service and 50 per cent bonus balance on recharge.

Customers can transfer Rs 10 to Rs 500 from his or her main balance to the desired Ncell number. The transferred amount can be utilised for making calls, sending SMS and surfing the internet.

The company has also increased the limit of daily transactions from three times a day to 20 times a day.

Moreover, customers can now take saapati (loan) of up to Rs 200 based on their past usage behaviour.

This is not all, for those customers who need to work from home or remotely during this unavoidable situation, Ncell has also launched a special daily data pack ‘Stay Home Pack’ that consists of 15 GB data volume. Ncell customers can subscribe to this pack at Rs 230 (Rs 293.69 including applicable taxes) which will be valid for seven days between midnight to 6:00 pm. Of the total 15 GB, 10 GB will be applicable in all networks (2G, 3G, and 4G) and 5 GB will be applicable only in the 4G network.

A version of this article appears in print on March 26, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook