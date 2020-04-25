TF gives Fortitude Kit

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Temasek Foundation (TF), a philanthropic organisation under Singapore investment company, Temasek, has provided 10,000 Fortitude Kit 2.0 to Nepal.

The kits were provided to Nepali Army, which will be deployed by frontline health workers to test COVID-19 patients all across the country, as per a media release.

Fortitude Kit 2.0 is designed by Singapore’s Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*START) to detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

This is an ‘all-in-one’ one-step RT-PCR kit for detection of SARSCoV-2 RNA.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on April 25, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook