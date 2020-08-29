Three repatriation flights conducted

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU, AUGUST 28

A total of 490 Nepalis returned home today under the fifth phase of repatriation.

According to Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) repatriated 262 passengers along with 16 dead bodies from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Similarly, Himalaya Airlines also repatriated 156 passengers from Kuala Lumpur. While 72 Nepalis were evacuated from Doha in Qatar via Qatar Airways, a total of 127 passengers left for Doha from Kathmandu on the same flight.

TIA has stated that three more flights will be conducted on Saturday.

As per the government’s direction to bring only 500 passengers per day, three flights are being conducting each day.

Amid this, two domestic flights were conducted today.

As per TIA, Simrik Heli and Kailash Heli departed for Gorkha today.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 29, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook