Total 535 successful ascents last autumn

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, January 13

A total of 535 climbers from 54 countries successfully scaled 25 peaks in the last autumn season.

Out of the total successful climbers of autumn season, 417 were males while 118 were females.

However, the number of successful climbers last autumn declined by 26 per cent compared to the 723 climbers that had successfully scaled various peaks in autumn season of 2018, informed Mira Acharya, director of Hotel and Mountaineering division of the Department of Tourism (DoT).

“Although the number of successful climbers declined last autumn, the number of permits issued for different peaks was higher last year,” she said. “In 2018 autumn season, 844 climbers had received expedition permits for 43 peaks against 1,210 permits issued for 53 peaks in the same season last year.”

As per Acharya, the unfavourable weather conditions could have primarily resulted in drop of successful ascents last autumn.

“Technical aspects are other reasons behind expedition failure,” she said, further explaining that the climbers are required to have a thorough knowledge of the mountain, good equipment as well as mental and physical strength. She added that most of the climbers that had sought permits last autumn were first timers.

“Climbers who come for adventurous experiences also usually give up mid-way as they tend to neither have the perseverance nor the physical capability like professional mountaineers,” she said. “The small window for ascents to some high peaks is another reason for expedition failure.”

A version of this article appears in print on January 14, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook