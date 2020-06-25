Tourism entrepreneurs seek discount on house rent, utility bills

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

KATHMANDU, JUNE 24

Nepal’s tourism is one of the sectors worst affected due to the coronavirus pandemic. Amid this, different tourism associations have requested their landlords to take only 50 per cent house rent and also provide discount on their utility bills.

Based on a decision taken during a meeting on Sunday at Thamel Tourism Development Council (TTDC), 11 tourism associations jointly decided to ask the landlords to reduce their house rent, said Khum Subedi, president of Trekking Agencies Association of Nepal (TAAN).

“We have requested our landlords to provide 50 per cent discount on electricity bill for at least one year and it would be better if the government could provide us similar discount on internet bill as well,” he added.

As per him, a few landlords in Thamel have agreed, while others are yet to respond.

“Due to the COVID-19, business is down and there is no sign of revival for at least one year,” he said, “In this crucial moment, we are trying to manage our cost as much as we can. That’s why we have requested for the discount on rent and utility bills.”

The meeting was held among TTDC, TAAN, Nepal Association of Tour and Travel Agents, Nepal Mountaineering Association, Nepal Association of Rafting Agency, Nepal Tourist Vehicle Association, Tourist Bus Association of Nepal, Village Tourism Promotion Forum Nepal, Foreign Currency Entrepreneurs Association Nepal, Kailash Yatra Association and Export Council of Nepal.

Meanwhile, for the welfare of trekking guides, TAAN has also signed an agreement with Machhapuchchhre Bank.

“As per the agreement, the bank will provide credit card to our trekking guides who have been rendered jobless,” he said, “Trekking guides can withdraw Rs 15,000 per month and up to Rs 180,000 a year. And they can pay the credit amount within one year of the withdrawal date.”

TAAN has called on trekking guides interested to take the credit cards to submit their applications.

