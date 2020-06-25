Tourism entrepreneurs seek discount on house rent, utility bills

KATHMANDU, JUNE 24
Nepal’s tourism is one of the sectors worst affected due to the coronavirus pandemic. Amid this, different tourism associations have requested their landlords to take only 50 per cent house rent and also provide discount on their utility bills.
Based on a decision taken during a meeting on Sunday at Thamel Tourism Development Council (TTDC), 11 tourism associations jointly decided to ask the landlords to reduce their house rent, said Khum Subedi, president of Trekking Agencies Association of Nepal (TAAN).
“We have requested our landlords to provide 50 per cent discount on electricity bill for at least one year and it would be better if the government could provide us similar discount on internet bill as well,” he added.
As per him, a few landlords in Thamel have agreed, while others are yet to respond.
“Due to the COVID-19, business is down and there is no sign of revival for at least one year,” he said, “In this crucial moment, we are trying to manage our cost as much as we can. That’s why we have requested for the discount on rent and utility bills.”
The meeting was held among TTDC, TAAN, Nepal Association of Tour and Travel Agents, Nepal Mountaineering Association, Nepal Association of Rafting Agency, Nepal Tourist Vehicle Association, Tourist Bus Association of Nepal, Village Tourism Promotion Forum Nepal, Foreign Currency Entrepreneurs Association Nepal, Kailash Yatra Association and Export Council of Nepal.
Meanwhile, for the welfare of trekking guides, TAAN has also signed an agreement with Machhapuchchhre Bank.
“As per the agreement, the bank will provide credit card to our trekking guides who have been rendered jobless,” he said, “Trekking guides can withdraw Rs 15,000 per month and up to Rs 180,000 a year. And they can pay the credit amount within one year of the withdrawal date.”
TAAN has called on trekking guides interested to take the credit cards to submit their applications.
KATHMANDU, JUNE 23 A total of 783 Nepalis have been repatriated today from five destinations. According to Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), repatriation flights from Qatar, Kuwait, Thailand, Maldives and Australia were conducted today. Among the five flights, Nepal Airlines Corporatio Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 23 The annual general meeting (AGM) and the executive committee election of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI), which was delayed due to the spread of COVID-19, has been slated for August 10 and 11. As per FNCCI, the executive committee meeting Read More...
NEW DELHI, JUNE 23 Amid growing calls for a boycott of Chinese goods after a clash on the border in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed, India’s government instructed sellers to declare the country of origin for goods and services purchased via a state-run online portal. The government anno Read More...
Chitwan, June 23 The poultry business that saw ups and downs since two years back has gained its rhythm after relaxation of the lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus spread. Consequently, poultry farmers have gradually started feeling a sigh of relief. Poultry business which grew as a se Read More...
KATHMANDU: President Bidya Devi Bhandari is holding discussions with top leaders of different political parties on contemporary issues at the Office of the President in Shital Niwas today. President Bhandari will be discussing on issues including prevention and control of COVID-19, constitution a Read More...
DAMAULI: A 49-year-old man who was staying at a quarantine facility at Chandra Jyoti Secondary School in Ghiring Rural Municipality-3 of Tanahun district died by suicide, yesterday. The deceased, a resident of Gairathok in the rural municipality, was found hanging on Tuesday night, informed Krish Read More...
Aspen can ramp up output if there is a need: CEO Saad UK's Hikma Pharma says can meet short-term US demand WHO says it is analysing results for COVID-19 guidance JOHANNESBURG: South African pharmaceutical major Aspen could provide 10 million dexamethasone tablets within a month, Chief Read More...
WASHINGTON: The next few weeks are critical to tamping down a disturbing coronavirus surge, Dr. Anthony Fauci told Congress on Tuesday — issuing a plea for people to avoid crowds and wear masks just hours before mask-shunning President Donald Trump was set to address a crowd of his young supporter Read More...