Trading extended by one hour

KATHMANDU: The country’s share market will be open for trading for an additional hour starting from Sunday.

After receiving permission from the Securities Board of Nepal, the board meeting of Nepal Stock Exchange (Nepse) on Friday has decided to extend the trading time by one hour.

While the share market used to be open for trading from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm, the local bourse will open at 10:30 am and close at 3:30 pm from Sunday.

Chandra Singh Saud, chief executive officer of Nepse, informed that all necessary preparations had been completed to extend the trading by one hour.

Saud further said the CDS and Clearing software has been made compatible with the Nepse software for settlement of shares in consultation with YCO, the company that developed the software for both Nepse and CDS and Clearing.

