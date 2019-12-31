TVS Max Semi Trail launched

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Jagdamba Motors, the sole authorised distributor of TVS two-wheelers in Nepal, has launched TVS Max Semi Trail 125cc in the country.

The scooter was jointly launched by the company’s Vice President Deepak Agrawal and former captain of the national cricket team Paras Khadka, as per a media release.

The scooter was launched after the final match of Pokhara Premier League (PPL) held at Pokhara Cricket Stadium. The special features of the scooter include high ground clearance, backbone chassis and series spring technology. It comes with a 14.5-litre fuel tank and 125cc eco engine.

The scooter has been priced at Rs 239,900 for the local market.

A version of this article appears in print on December 31, 2019 of The Himalayan Times.

