Two central members elected unopposed in FNCCI

KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 19

Two candidates have been unanimously elected as the central members of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI).

Rajendra Raut, contesting from Province 1 and Sandeep Kumar Agrawal, contesting from the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, have been unanimously elected as central members.

One quota for each of the seven provinces is reserved for central members, in which Raut has been unanimously elected from Province 1.

According to FNCCI, Agrawal was selected after only one candidate was fielded from the bi-national chamber of commerce. Agrawal is the president of Nepal-Indonesia Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Although they have been unanimously elected, they have not been formally declared victorious. Both of them had filed their candidacies from the group of senior vice-presidential candidate Chandra Dhakal.

The 54th annual general assembly and election of the federation is being held here on November 26, 27 and 28.

The general assembly and election which was scheduled to be held last April was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Based on the FNCCI statute, the incumbent senior vice-president automatically becomes the president in the following term, which means Shekhar Golchha will become the next president of the federation while elections are being held for the remaining posts.

FNCCI’s current Vice-Presidents Chandra Dhakal and Kishor Pradhan are contesting for the post of senior vice-president.

A version of this article appears in print on November 20, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

