UK economy shrinks by record 20.4% in April

Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s economy shrank by a record 20.4% in April from March as the country spent the month in a tight coronavirus lockdown, official data showed on Friday.

In the three months to April, gross domestic product contracted by 10.4% from the previous three-month-period, the Office for National Statistics also said.

A Reuters poll of economists had produced median forecasts for a monthly fall of 18.4% and a contraction 10.0% in the February-April period.

