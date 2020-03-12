UNITRAV urges airlines not to cut facilities

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, March 11

The Union of Trekking Travels, Rafting and Airline Workers – Nepal (UNITRAV) has urged the airline operators not to slash their facilities citing the issues created by the coronavirus outbreak.

Four days ago, the Airlines Operators Association of Nepal (AOAN) had announced that airline companies were going to urge redundant employees to go on leave without pay as distributing salaries had become difficult.

Issuing a media release, the association had said facilities for the staffers would also be cut.

However, issuing a press statement today, UNITRAV said that the move to make staffers take such ‘forced leave’ was unjustified.

The union has rather recommended the airline operators to look for alternative ways to cope with this situation with the support of the government. Citing that many airline staffers are fully dependent on their jobs to manage their households, the union has said, “Risk management would be a better option.”

The union has further accused the airline operators of putting profit ahead of the financial well-being of their staffers. “At a time when the government has committed to support the sectors that are and will be affected by the virus, how logical is the decision of the airline operators to put the workers in such a difficult position?”

The union has further warned the airline companies against taking any decision that would adversely affect the workers and said, “The airline companies will be responsible for any consequential action taken by the union.”

Due to the increasing threat of the coronavirus outbreak, the number of tourists arriving in the country has dropped sharply this spring season. Pre-bookings for spring season have also been cancelled this year.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal has also reported that around 50 per cent of international passengers have declined this year while AOAN has stated domestic passenger numbers have descended by 40 per cent due to the virus.

A version of this article appears in print on March 12, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

