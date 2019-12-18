Valley Express launches its fifth branch in TIA, Sinamangal

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Valley Express, a fast-food venture of Valley Cold Store, has opened a new branch, its fifth, in Sinamangal.

The new outlet based in the parking area of the Tribhuvan International Airport was inaugurated on Wednesday.

The Valley Group which was established in 2041 BS had entered the fast food business in 2071 BS via the ‘Valley Xpress’ brand in Chitwan.

The other branches of the fast-food joint are located in Naya Bazaar, Basantapur and Maharajgunj in Kathmandu.

The group is ISO 22000:2005 and Halal certified entity.

