Veggie prices decline as local supply rises

KATHMANDU, MAY 31

Prices of vegetables in the market have declined along with the arrival of local produces and the harvests of the new season. According to the Kalimati Fruits and Vegetable Market Development Committee, prices of vegetables have declined by up to 90 per cent at present compared to the prices a month ago.

As per the committee, the wholesale price of small tomatoes is Rs 12 per kg on average while tunnel tomatoes cost Rs 25 per kg while just a month back small tomatoes cost Rs 48 a kg and tunnel tomatoes cost Rs 65 a kg.

According to the daily market price list published by the committee, the wholesale price of carrot is Rs 22 per kg, local cauliflower is Rs 15 a kg, green beans is Rs 33 per kg, gourd is Rs 18 per kg and sponge gourd is Rs 15 per kg.

Meanwhile, one month ago the wholesale price of carrot, local cauliflower, green beans, gourd and sponge guard was Rs 25 per kg, Rs 30 per kg, Rs 65 per kg, Rs 55 per kg and Rs 50 per kg, respectively.

As per the committee, the rate of bitter gourd has declined massively to Rs 20 a kg on average today compared to Rs 175 per kg a month back.

The price of lemon has also declined to Rs 125 per kg from Rs 205 a kg a month ago.

“Vegetable prices have declined due to the arrival of seasonal produces from local farms. Generally the vegetable price declines during this period,” said Khom Prasad Ghimire, president of the Federation of Fruits and Vegetable Entrepreneurs. “Probably this is the lowest price fall of vegetables in the market ever during the season,” he added.

He, however, mentioned that prices have fallen not only due to the arrival of local products but also due to lack of market.

The lockdown has affected the market massively and farmers have been forced to sell their produces at a low cost. “Instead of letting their vegetables rot in the fields or destroying them farmers are selling at whatever price they are getting,” Ghimire said.

“Consumers are happy with the low prices, however, farmers are not even earning their investment price.”

As farmers are not getting a market some have even started home delivery of vegetables at a low price. According to the committee, vegetable import from India has declined with only onions and lemons being imported from the southern neighbour. Meanwhile, vegetables from Kavrepalanchowk, Palung, Dhading, Chitwan, Makawanpur, Bhaktapur and Kathmandu are being supplied in the Valley at the moment.

