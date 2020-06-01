Veggie prices decline as local supply rises

KATHMANDU, MAY 31
Prices of vegetables in the market have declined along with the arrival of local produces and the harvests of the new season. According to the Kalimati Fruits and Vegetable Market Development Committee, prices of vegetables have declined by up to 90 per cent at present compared to the prices a month ago.
As per the committee, the wholesale price of small tomatoes is Rs 12 per kg on average while tunnel tomatoes cost Rs 25 per kg while just a month back small tomatoes cost Rs 48 a kg and tunnel tomatoes cost Rs 65 a kg.
According to the daily market price list published by the committee, the wholesale price of carrot is Rs 22 per kg, local cauliflower is Rs 15 a kg, green beans is Rs 33 per kg, gourd is Rs 18 per kg and sponge gourd is Rs 15 per kg.
Meanwhile, one month ago the wholesale price of carrot, local cauliflower, green beans, gourd and sponge guard was Rs 25 per kg, Rs 30 per kg, Rs 65 per kg, Rs 55 per kg and Rs 50 per kg, respectively.
As per the committee, the rate of bitter gourd has declined massively to Rs 20 a kg on average today compared to Rs 175 per kg a month back.
The price of lemon has also declined to Rs 125 per kg from Rs 205 a kg a month ago.
“Vegetable prices have declined due to the arrival of seasonal produces from local farms. Generally the vegetable price declines during this period,” said Khom Prasad Ghimire, president of the Federation of Fruits and Vegetable Entrepreneurs. “Probably this is the lowest price fall of vegetables in the market ever during the season,” he added.
He, however, mentioned that prices have fallen not only due to the arrival of local products but also due to lack of market.
The lockdown has affected the market massively and farmers have been forced to sell their produces at a low cost. “Instead of letting their vegetables rot in the fields or destroying them farmers are selling at whatever price they are getting,” Ghimire said.
“Consumers are happy with the low prices, however, farmers are not even earning their investment price.”
As farmers are not getting a market some have even started home delivery of vegetables at a low price. According to the committee, vegetable import from India has declined with only onions and lemons being imported from the southern neighbour. Meanwhile, vegetables from Kavrepalanchowk, Palung, Dhading, Chitwan, Makawanpur, Bhaktapur and Kathmandu are being supplied in the Valley at the moment.
KATHMANDU: As many as 135 Nepalis have lost their lives due to coronavirus infection around the globe, including seven who have died in various districts in Nepal. According to Non-Resident Nepalis Association (NRNA), in the past week, two Nepalis have died in Bahrain while one each died in the U Read More...
Doctors stage protest at Jorpati based Nepal Medical College on Sunday demanding right to a safe environment after the locals manhandled two doctors from the hospital after a patient died while undergoing treatment there. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT Read More...
BAJURA: The two-year-old child that had passed away on Sunday morning following health complications, has tested positive for COVID-19. Her samples were drawn post demise for testing and sent to the lab in Seti Zonal Hospital, Dhangadhi. The Sudurpashchim Health Directorate has confirmed that the Read More...
DAMAULI: One person has been diagnosed with Covid-19 in Tanahun, making it the first case of infection in the district. The 29-year-old man, a resident of Rishing Rural Municipality, was the only person testing positive for the disease among the 54 people quarantined at the Aadikabi Bhanubhakta C Read More...
LONDON: The Premier League's planned restart on June 17 received a further boost on Saturday when the latest batch of novel coronavirus tests produced no positive results. The tests were carried out on Thursday and Friday. "The Premier League can today confirm that on Thursday 28 May and F Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population on Sunday confirmed 166 new cases of coronavirus transmission in the country. With the latest addition, the country's COVID-19 tally has crossed 1500 and stands at 1567. Of the newly infected, 162 are male and the remaining four, female. Likewis Read More...
According to the Food and Agricultural Organisation, about 113 million people worldwide were suffering from severe acute food insecurity even before the COVID-19 crisis started. The United Nations World Food Programme estimates about 265 million people worldwide could face acute food insecurity b Read More...
NEW YORK: The world paused and for the first time in his life Ricky Martin felt anxiety. From his home in Los Angeles, where he worked with his foundation to get protective gear and food to hospitals and people in Puerto Rico and beyond, he followed the pandemic news and tried to hide his distress Read More...