Venue award winners

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Laxmi Intercontinental, the sole authorised distributor for Hyundai Automobiles in Nepal, has announced the winners of its lucky draw contest for digital campaign that was run to promote Hyundai Venue. The two contests — ‘Spot the Venue’ and ‘Test Drive Venue and Win’ — were conducted simultaneously.

Both these contests received overwhelming response where 106 participants participated in ‘Spot the Venue’ contest and 716 people participated in the ‘Test Drive Venue’ contest.

Under the ‘Spot the Venue’ contest Karim Khan won a holiday package of a domestic trip to Dhulikhel and Bal Ram Bista won an international destination package to Thailand.

Under the ‘Test Drive Venue and Win’ contest, Basanta Kumar Shrestha, Suman Raj Rijal and Indra Bahadur Sunwar were lucky contestants who won a domestic trip package each to either Pokhara, Chitwan, Nagarkot or Dhulikhel for a couple.

A version of this article appears in print on December 30, 2019 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook