VG’s contribution

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: As the threat of coronavirus pandemic continues in Nepal, Vishal Group (VG) has announced that the VG Foundation, a CSR unit of the group, will contribute up to Rs 10 million to support the government’s response to the pandemic and to aid the public health relief efforts.

VG Foundation is now working with international suppliers to source N95 masks, sanitisers, personal protection equipment (PPE), infrared thermometers and other medical supplies — to supply to various medical establishments in Nepal, as per a media release.

Previously, VG Foundation had handed over hand sanitisers and surgical masks to Bir Hospital, Thapathali Hospital (Prashuti Griha) and Kanti Bal Hospital.

A version of this article appears in print on March 27, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

