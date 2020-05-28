VIDEO: FM Yubaraj Khatiwada unveils FY 2020-21 budget

Kathmandu, May 28
Finance Minister Yubaraj Khatiwada is presenting the fiscal budget of 2020-21 at the joint meeting of House of Representatives and the National Assembly amidst everyone’s curiosity on how the government will address the pain inflicted by the COVID-19 in almost every sector of the economy.
VIDEO:
Previous experience from Ebola epidemic in Liberia has already proven that discontinuing heath services unrelated to epidemic response resulted in more deaths than the epidemic itself. Most of the reproductive health services are time sensitive and further delay or denial in seeking services can inc Read More...
JAJARKOT: A husband-wife duo have lost their lives in Jajarkot district after being buried in a sand dune. The deceased have been identified as Ekka Bahadur Singh, 36, of Nalagad Municipality-7 and his wife Kumari Singh, 33, the police verified. The incident occurred during the construction of Read More...
"Infected children are sent away from their families to stay at quarantine centres on their own during the Covid-19 pandemic but how will they cope at a place that is not child-friendly?" a 15-year-old girl from Nepalgunj questioned Minister for Women, Children and Senior Citizen Parbat Gurung, over Read More...
GAIGHAT: The local administration has eased movement in the settlement in Bhulke, Triyuga Municipality-3 of Udayapur district from today. The local administration, on a directive issued by Province 1 government, had sealed off the entire village the day after twelve people who had been staying in Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates from across the country on government’s response to COVID-19 crisis. As of today, 58,277 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 100,287 Rapid Diagnostic Tests Read More...
MUMBAI: On Bollywood's 1977 comedy-drama Amar Akbar Anthony clocking 43 years of its release, on May 26 Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan took a walk down memory lane and shared some treasured memories via throwback pictures from the movie, and its shoot. According to ANI, Big B as the megastar is f Read More...