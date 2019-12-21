Secretariat ink MoU

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Turkish Airlines has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Visit Nepal Year 2020 Secretariat, Keshar Mahal, on Friday.

The MoU states that Turkish Airlines will be appointed as the official carrier for the United Kingdom, Europe and America. Both parties will jointly organise promotional programmes in travel and tourism trade fairs and sales mission/road shows, seminars to be hosted in the UK, Europe and America, as per a media release.

Turkish Airlines will be supportive in bringing FAM trips and shall provide maximum rebated tickets to international delegates visiting Nepal in 2020.

