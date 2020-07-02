Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU, JULY 1

Faris Hadad-Zervos is the World Bank’s new country director for Nepal, Maldives and Sri Lanka effective today. Based in the sub-regional office in Kathmandu, he will lead World Bank support to the three countries, overseeing the current total portfolio of around $5.5 billion.

Hadad-Zervos succeeds Idah Z Pswarayi-Riddihough, who will be taking on a new World Bank assignment. He previously served as the World Bank country manager for Nepal. A US national, he joined the World Bank in 1996 and held country manager positions in Malaysia and Bolivia.

He also served as manager of the Technical Cooperation Programme with the Gulf Cooperation Countries, Head of Mission for Iraq, and Operations Manager for the West Bank and Gaza.

Hadad-Zervos’ appointment comes at a time when governments of the three countries must quickly address both the immediate and longer-term health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 crisis.

“It is critical to protect lives and livelihoods and support economic recovery as countries are fighting the impacts of the COVID-19 crisis,” Hadad-Zervos has been quoted as saying in a media release.

“My first priority is to ensure that World Bank-financed programmes help alleviate the health and economic impacts of COVID-19, create jobs, and foster inclusive and sustainable growth in the Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka.”

