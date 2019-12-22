XUV300 launched in Gandaki Pradesh

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Agni Incorporated, sole authorised distributor of Mahindra vehicles in Nepal, has made the regional launch of its new compact SUV, XUV 300, in Gandaki Province.

The XUV 300 was jointly launched by Minister for Industry, Tourism and Environment for Province 4 Bikash Lamsal and Cabinet Shrestha, managing director of Agni Incorporated, as per a media release.

XUV 300 comes with dual-zone fully automatic temperature control, seven-inch touchscreen infotainment with GPS navigation, push button start/stop, rear parking camera with dynamic assist, and tyre position display.

XUV300 is priced at Rs 3.97 million for the petrol W4 variant, W8 optional at Rs 5.65 million and Rs 4.12 million for diesel W4 variant and Rs 4.5 million, Rs 5.15 million and Rs 5.72 million for W6, W8 and W8 (O), respectively, and will be available across Agni Incorporated dealer network in Nepal.

Available in six monotone colours and two dual tone colours, features like seven airbags, all four disc brakes ensure driving safety.

