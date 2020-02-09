Bodhi Toastmasters Club organises its 75th meeting in Pokhara

Mausam Shah Nepali

KATHMANDU: Bodhi Toastmasters Club, Kathmandu, organised a joint meeting at Pokhara under the theme ‘” Visit Nepal 2020″ in collaboration with Pokhara and Gandaki Toast Masters Club.

At a time when the country’s tourism industry is being marred by the coronavirus outbreak, toastmasters and guests from three different clubs convened into the meeting to promote the campaign in the Lake City, one of the major touristic destination in Nepal.

As the clock struck 6:00, Toastmaster Pragya Adhikari called the meeting to order. Niladri S Parial, toastmaster of the evening, then took over from her and welcomed all the members, guests and participants.

Distinguished Toast Master Pradhan introduced her evaluators–Alexandra Wrigley, grammarian, Ah-Counter (records interjections in the speeches) Samjhana Parajuli, Timer (records the time taken by the speeches) Baibhav Poudyal and Ballot Counter (collects ballot for better speakers) Devraj Pokhrel.

From there, Toast Master Chandrayan P Shrestha took over and introduced table topic masters, a session where guests was also allowed to speak for 2 minutes, before sharing his own experience of travelling to Poon Hill in Myagdi district.

One of the speakers, TM Jigyasha Bajracharaya from Bodhi Toast Masters Club was declared the best table topic speakers for sharing her memorable experience of paragliding in Pokhara.

After completing the table topic session, TM Niladri S Parial introduced featured speakers of the meeting–TM Milan KC from Pokhara Toast Masters Club, TM Diptee Acharya, Bodhi Toast Masters Club Kathmandu and Vishnu Bastola, Gandaki Toast Masters Club. All the featured speakers were given 5 to 7 minutes for their speech.

After a short break, Toast Master Diptee Acharya was declared as the better speaker on the unanimous decision furnished by the evaluators Anuj Banjara, Suyash Malla and Kumar Thapa.

TM Diptee Acharya had given a flawless and spontaneous speech in ‘Becoming a Leader’ in the meeting inspiring other future especially women attending the meet.

The Presiding Officer and Toast Master of the evening Niladri S Parial gave closing remarks before adjourning the meeting.

