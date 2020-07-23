Private schools to resume online classes

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: Private schools have decided to resume online classes from today onwards after resolving discussions with the government.

The private schools had halted online classes from July 16 asking their teachers and staff members to stay on unpaid leave, as government ordered not to take tuition fees from students and did not provide option of concessional loan either.

Ministry of Education, Science and Technology consulted with N-PABSAN, PABSON, Nepal Teachers Federation, Guardians Federation, among other organisations on Wednesday, after holding discussion with stakeholders along with preparation of work procedure for resumption of online classes.

Teachers and guardians had exerted pressure on private schools not to halt online classes.

The teaching-learning activities are being held from June 15 through alternative method for the implementation of Learning Facilitation Directives-2077 BS issued by the government.

Government has decided to start admissions and conduct examinations from August 17.

