Private schools to resume online classes

KATHMANDU: Private schools have decided to resume online classes from today onwards after resolving discussions with the government.
The private schools had halted online classes from July 16 asking their teachers and staff members to stay on unpaid leave, as government ordered not to take tuition fees from students and did not provide option of concessional loan either.
Ministry of Education, Science and Technology consulted with N-PABSAN, PABSON, Nepal Teachers Federation, Guardians Federation, among other organisations on Wednesday, after holding discussion with stakeholders along with preparation of work procedure for resumption of online classes.
Teachers and guardians had exerted pressure on private schools not to halt online classes.
The teaching-learning activities are being held from June 15 through alternative method for the implementation of Learning Facilitation Directives-2077 BS issued by the government.
Government has decided to start admissions and conduct examinations from August 17.
KATHMANDU: Nepal has recorded two more COVID-19 related deaths today, taking the nationwide death-toll from the disease to 42. According to the Ministry of Health and Population, a 60-year-old male from Janakpur Sub-Metropolitan City in Dhanusha district passed away on Tuesday, July 21. He had Read More...
KATHMANDU: The price of gold has reached a new high with a single day increase of Rs 1,300 per tola in the domestic market. According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers' Association, the price of fine gold in the domestic market increased from Rs 92,700 per tola to Rs 94,000 per t Read More...
KATHMANDU:Â Nepalâ€™s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and governmentâ€™s response to the health crisis. As of today, 327,614 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, Read More...
KATHMANDU: Artistes and bands including Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, BTS, Usher, among others are set to headline the 10th edition of the iHeartRadio Music Festival that will be held virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic. It will be available for online streaming on the iHeartRadio stations or th Read More...
MANCHESTER: Jofra Archer received racist abuse on social media after breaching biosecurity protocols and being dropped by England and said he was struggling for motivation ahead of the third test against the West Indies on Friday. The fast bowler has passed on details of the abuse to the EnglishÂ Read More...
KATHMANDU: Indian superstar Rajinikanth has driven a Lamborghini wearing a face mask â€” and a picture of the same has gone viral on social media. The actor is seen dressed in a plain white attire and a white mask behind the wheel of the Lamborghini. And the fans of the superstar have launched Read More...
LAMJUNG: Nineteen houses have been swept away by the landslide in Marsyangdi Rural Municipality-3 of Lamjung district, on Wednesday morning. The unpredictable landslide has put the village of Tarapu Pallotari in danger as 61 of 80 houses in the village are under high-risk. According to Deputy Read More...