SEE grade improvement program in State 5

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

JHIMRUK: The State 5 Social Development Ministry has launched a result improvement programme targeting students of community schools to appear in the upcoming Secondary Education Examination (SEE).

The programme is primarily focused on improving results of math and science subjects.

The State government decided to implement the programme bearing in mind the previous year’s SEE results which were not good enough.

Schools in the district having more than 20 students in Grade 10 have been selected for the programme.

This year’s SEE has been scheduled from 19 to 30 March.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook