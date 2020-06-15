Nepal | June 15, 2020

10-time Grammy winner Barbra Streisand makes George Floyd’s daughter a Disney stockholder

KATHMANDU: George Floyd’s six-year old daughter Gianna is now a Disney shareholder — veteran American singer Barbra Streisand has helped her own shares of Disney.

Gianna posted a photo on her Instagram account where she is seen holding her Disney shares certificate and has thanked Streisand in the caption. She wrote: “Thank You @barbrastreisand for my package, I am now a Disney stockholder thanks to you.”

The gift package included Gianna’s new stock portfolio as well as a copy of Streisand’s two albums — My Name is Barbra (1965) and Color Me Barbra (1966).

While it is unclear how many shares Gianna received from the 10-time Grammy winner, shares of Disney stock currently go for roughly $115, as per Variety. Before the coronavirus pandemic, shares were in the $140-$150 range, though they have slowly started to climb back up again.

Gianna’s father Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, died last month in Minneapolis, Minnesota after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes in an encounter caught on video.

While the officer has been charged with murder and manslaughter, thousands have taken to the streets across the US and other parts of the world to express their anger at the systemic racism and police brutality.

Link to Gianna’s post: https://www.instagram.com/p/CBYSZ4pnqeP/

 

