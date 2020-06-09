ABBA’s Bjorn speaks out in support of Black Lives Matter protests

STOCKHOLM: “The world is full of idiots,” said ABBA’s Bjorn Ulvaeus, as he condemned critics of the Black Lives Matter movement and voiced his support of the worldwide protests against racism and police brutality.
“The solidarity that we see in the streets of the cities around the world now should give us hope,” the musician said in a phone-recorded video given to Reuters.
The May 25 death of George Floyd, an African-American, has sparked demonstrations around the world over police treatment of ethnic minorities. A white police officer detaining him knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
The musician, who has recently spent time self-isolating in his native Sweden due to the coronavirus pandemic, condemned those without “the imagination or will to put themselves in the place of a coloured woman or man”, adding that he believes such people to be in the minority.
Ulvaeus compared the Black Lives Matter protests to the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment, saying both “are about seeing the person next to you as an equal”.
“I see my grandchildren growing up without an ounce of the poison of racism in them, and I think they’ll stay that way,” he added.
NEW DELHI: India reopened shopping malls and restaurants on Monday and people trickled into temples and mosques wearing masks even as the country added a record number of infections in a single day and was closing in on Spain and the United Kingdom's caseload. After imposing a severe lockdown in Read More...
A man drove his car into a crowd of protesters in Seattle on Sunday, then shot and wounded a demonstrator who confronted him as he came to a stop, according to police and eyewitness video. Seattle police said firefighters took the man who was shot to the hospital and that he was in stable conditi Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal has reported 314 additional cases of coronavirus transmission on Monday, taking the national tally to 3,762. Of the newly diagnosed, 294 are males while 20 are females. In total, 3,506 males and 256 females have been recorded to have contracted the disease, so far. As of today Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population on Monday confirmed yet another fatality from coronavirus transmission in Nepal. After the official statement, the country's death toll has climbed to 14. A 58-year-old man from Waling Municipality-3 in Syangja district died from COVID-19 on Sunday Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Health Ministry confirmed that 314 new cases of coronavirus infection have been added to the official records, taking Nepal’s tally to 3,762. Meanwhile, one more coronavirus related death was recorded which has taken the national COVID-19 death toll to 14. READ HERE: 314 cases re Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 100,971 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 156,991 Rapid D Read More...
KATHMANDU: Twenty-one persons earlier diagnosed with the coronavirus infection, admitted at various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) at its regular media briefing, on Monday. Among those discharged are 20 males Read More...
BELGRADE: World number one Novak Djokovic has said participating in the US Open would be an impossible task due to the "extreme" COVID-19 protocols in place for the tournament at Flushing Meadows. The US Open, scheduled to begin on Aug. 31, will be the first Grand Slam to be played after t Read More...