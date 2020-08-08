Abhishek Bachchan tests negative for COVID-19

KATHMANDU: Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has tested negative for coronavirus on August 8.
The actor, who was under treatment for coronavirus at Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital, revealed the information via his Twitter.
“A promise is a promise! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE!!! I told you guys I’d beat this. Thank you all for your prayers for me and my family. My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati hospital for all that they have done,” Abhishek tweeted on August 8 afternoon.
The news comes days after his father and India’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan got discharged from the hospital after testing negative for the virus. The father-son duo was admitted to Mumbai’s hospital on July 11. Likewise, Abhishek’s wife Aishwarya and daughter Aardhya too had been admitted to the hospital for testing COVID-19 positive and later discharged.
Abhishek’s tweet: https://bit.ly/31u1sRa
