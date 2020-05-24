AbRam calls Suhana best sis in the world on her 22nd B’day

IANS

MUMBAI: Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana, who turned 20 a day ago on May 22, has shared a glimpse of her birthday look.

On Saturday, Suhana posted a couple of photos that show her posing in a bodycon dress. She also shared a picture of roses and a birthday card made by her little brother AbRam.

“You are the best sister in the world,” AbRam wrote in the card.

“I’m gonna be 30 in ten years,” she captioned the post.

Reacting to the post, actress Katrina Kaif commented a red heart emoji on it.

Suhana’s BFF Ananya Panday responded, saying “nice pic Sue”.

Suhana is studying filmmaking in New York. Currently, she is in Mumbai and spending time with her family.

