Academy Museum details plan for inaugural Miyazaki exhibit

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is finally opening its doors in Los Angeles in April with an exhibit celebrating the works of the legendary Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki. Envisioned as a journey through his six-decade career, it’s the first of its kind in North America and will have over 300 objects on display, organizers said Thursday. Some have never been shown outside of Japan.
“Miyazaki’s genius is his power of remembering what he sees,” said Studio Ghibli co-founder Toshio Suzuki. “It is our hope that visitors will be able to experience the entire scope of Hayao Miyazaki’s creative process through this exhibition.”
Curator Jessica Niebel said she hopes that it will appeal to both the most avid Miyazaki fans and newcomers.
Visitors will enter the temporary exhibit, which is organized thematically into seven sections, following Mei, the four-year-old heroine of “My Neighbor Totoro,” into the “Tree Tunnel” gallery. From there, they will emerge into the “Creating Characters” gallery featuring original character design drawings from films like “Kiki’s Delivery Service” and “Princess Mononoke.”
The next gallery, “Making Of,” will highlight his collaboration with the late Isao Takahata, who co-founded Studio Ghibli, as well as his early works including the TV series “Heidi, Girl of the Alps” and his first feature “Lupin the 3rd: The Castle of Cagliostro,” from 1979.
In “Creating Worlds,” which is described as a space that “evokes Miyazaki’s fantastical worlds,” audiences can delve into the bathhouse from “Spirited Away” and the underwater world in “Ponyo,” before taking a moment to pause in the “Sky View” installation which is touted as a highlight of the exhibit. The final two galleries are “Transformations,” exploring character and setting metamorphosis, and the “Magical Forest.”
There will also be an accompanying 256-page catalog with production materials from his early television work and his feature films and essays by the likes of “Inside Out” director Pete Docter. The museum will also organize film screenings in Japanese and English.
Museum director Bill Kramer said that this is a fitting way of opening their doors, “signifying the global scope of the Academy Museum.”
Designed by architect Renzo Piano, The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is located at the corner of Wilshire Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue in the historic Saban Building and is currently set to open on April 30, 2021.
KATHMANDU: Jitiya, one of the major festivals celebrated by married women of Tharu community, commenced with the observance of the Naha Kha ritual on Wednesday, in Mithila region. Naha Kha means to take food after taking the ritualistic bath. Apart from the Tharus, women from other communities li Read More...
LAMJUNG: A truck transporting construction materials fell below the road in Sundar Bazaar of Lamjung district on Thursday morning. According to Paundi-based police post, the 10-wheel truck (Ba 4 Kha) 1675) laden with iron rods, sacks of cement and others construction materials heading to Tinpiple Read More...
KATHMANDU: World Suicide Prevention Day is observed on September 10 to raise awareness around the globe about the prevention of suicide. As per World Health Organisation (WHO) data, every year close to 800,000 lives are lost to suicide, making it one suicide every 40 seconds. In 2003, the Read More...
KATHMANDU: The single-day coronavirus cases in the three districts of Kathmandu valley surpassed 500 for the first time on Thursday as 572 infections were reported in the last 24 hours. Over 85 per cent of the total cases reported -- massive 495 infections were detected in Kathmandu alone. The f Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s coronavirus tally advanced to 50,465 as 1246 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours. Of the total individuals reported to be infected today, 402 are females while 844 are males. A large number of people were discharged upon recovery in the past day. As many as 1 Read More...
BHOJPUR: Authorities have decided to extend the lockdown for another one week in Bhojpur district as the cases of coronavirus infection have surged in the region. According to Bhojpur's Chief District Officer (CDO) Basanta Raj Puri, the meeting of District Risk Management Centre decided to extend Read More...
BAJURA: Nepal Army personnel along with locals have commenced construction of a temporary wooden bridge over Budhiganga River in Jadang, Bajura district. After the August 9 flood swept away the bailey bridge and the suspension bridge over the River, locals were using tuin to cross the river. Read More...
Lalitpur, September 10 People participated in a protest on Thursday in Patan demanding the release of social activists who were arrested for taking part in the Rato Machhindranath chariot procession in Lalitpur last week. Pictures below are taken by Naresh Shrestha for The Himalayan Times. Read More...