Actor Emma Watson replies to backlash on her Black Tuesday post

KATHMANDU: Hollywood actor Emma Watson has replied to the critics who had slammed her for her Black Lives Matter posts, saying she will be using her social media to spread awareness against racism.
On June 2 when Watson posted three blank black square post on Instagram during a social media event Black Tuesday — aiming to raise awareness about the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd — Watson was trolled for posting three images instead of one, with many social media users feeling she was paying more attention to the aesthetic of her Instagram page rather than the spirit of the protest, as per IANS.
But Watson has taken to Instagram to address it. She writes: “There is so much racism, both in our past and present, that is not acknowledged nor accounted for. White supremacy is one of the systems of hierarchy and dominance, of exploitation and oppression, that is tightly stitched into society. As a white person, I have benefited from this. While we might feel that, as individuals, we’re working hard internally to be anti-racist, we need to work harder externally to actively tackle the structural and institutional racism around us. I’m still learning about the many ways I unconsciously support and uphold a system that is structurally racist. Over the coming days, I’ll be using my bio link and Twitter to share links to resources I’ve found useful for my own researching, learning, listening. I see your anger, sadness and pain. I cannot know what this feels like for you but it doesn’t mean I won’t try to.”
The Blackout Tuesday movement was formed to show solidarity with the campaign for justice following the death of George Floyd by sharing a single black square, according to IANS.
Link to Emma Watson’s post: https://www.instagram.com/p/CA81CigphAR/
KATHMANDU: Fresh off his immensely popular and critically acclaimed drama Itaewon Class, South Korea actor Park Seo Joon is celebrating another milestone in his career. His YouTube channel Record PARK's has surpassed one million subscribers. And on June 1, actor Park held a livestream to cele Read More...
KATHMANDU: BTS's V has made history by becoming the first South Korean solo artiste to sweep the top 3 rankings on Amazon songs chart. Three of V's solo songs topped the US Amazon Bestseller Song chart on June 3. Inner Child, his solo track from the BTS album MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 was at #1, wh Read More...
KATHMANDU: K-pop girl group TWICE's recently released music video MORE & MORE is being called out for plagiarism. Art creator Davis McCarty, who is known for creating crystal sculptures in rainbow hues, says that a prop used in the music video looks very similar to one of his projects. Acc Read More...
KATHMANDU: World renowned fashion designer of Nepali origin Prabal Gurung has taken to the streets to be a part of the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of the death of George Floyd. Gurung, one of the most woke men in fashion, was at the protests on June 2 at Washington Square Park and Sto Read More...
KOCHI: A pregnant elephant died in India apparently after eating some fruit containing a firecracker that exploded in her mouth, prompting a criminal investigation into suspected cruelty toward animals, forestry officials said on Wednesday. The incident drew outrage on social media af Read More...
Durbar Marg shops to open from today Other traders, businesses also defiant KATHMANDU, JUNE 3 With no end in sight to the nationwide lockdown imposed on March 24 that has effectively halted all economic activities for the past two-and-a-half months, traders, firms and industries have be Read More...
KANCHANPUR: At least fifteen COVID-19 patients have been admitted to the isolation ward of Mahakali Hospital in Bhimdattanagar Municipality, Kanchanpur district. The isolation ward has a capacity of 20 beds. The hospital has started treatment of COVID-19 since Tuesday. Seven persons — reside Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 3 After the plan to evacuate stranded Nepali citizens from several countries was approved by the Cabinet a few days ago, the government is gearing up to bring them home on priority basis from Friday. Narayan Bidari, secretary at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of M Read More...