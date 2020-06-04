Actor Emma Watson replies to backlash on her Black Tuesday post

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Hollywood actor Emma Watson has replied to the critics who had slammed her for her Black Lives Matter posts, saying she will be using her social media to spread awareness against racism.

On June 2 when Watson posted three blank black square post on Instagram during a social media event Black Tuesday — aiming to raise awareness about the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd — Watson was trolled for posting three images instead of one, with many social media users feeling she was paying more attention to the aesthetic of her Instagram page rather than the spirit of the protest, as per IANS.

But Watson has taken to Instagram to address it. She writes: “There is so much racism, both in our past and present, that is not acknowledged nor accounted for. White supremacy is one of the systems of hierarchy and dominance, of exploitation and oppression, that is tightly stitched into society. As a white person, I have benefited from this. While we might feel that, as individuals, we’re working hard internally to be anti-racist, we need to work harder externally to actively tackle the structural and institutional racism around us. I’m still learning about the many ways I unconsciously support and uphold a system that is structurally racist. Over the coming days, I’ll be using my bio link and Twitter to share links to resources I’ve found useful for my own researching, learning, listening. I see your anger, sadness and pain. I cannot know what this feels like for you but it doesn’t mean I won’t try to.”

The Blackout Tuesday movement was formed to show solidarity with the campaign for justice following the death of George Floyd by sharing a single black square, according to IANS.

Link to Emma Watson’s post: https://www.instagram.com/p/CA81CigphAR/

