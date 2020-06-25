Actor Park Bo-gum enlistment date confirmed for August 31

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: South Korean actor Park Bo Gum will be enlisting in the military on August 31 as part of the Navy band.

According to Koreaboo, Park’s agency Blossom Entertainment confirmed his enlistment date as he has passed the test to join the Navy band as a keyboardist.

“Park has been accepted into the Navy Culture Promotional Unit, and will enlist on August 31. Before he enlists, the actor plans on finishing filming for the movie Wonderland and drama Record of Youth,” the agency said in a statement.

