Actor Woo Do-hwan, Monarch’s scene stealer, to enlist on July 6

KATHMANDU: Popular South Korean actor Woo Do-hwan, who cemented his credentials as a versatile actor in the just completed The King: Eternal Monarch, will enlist for his mandatory military duty on July 6.

The actor’s agency KeyEast announced Woo’s enlistment on June 24 but that the location and time of his boot camp entrance would not be disclosed, according to The Korea Times.

“Due to the safety and health issues … (The actor) will not be holding any fan events or press conference for a farewell,” the agency said.

Woo, 27, posted a handwritten letter on his social media telling his fans of his temporary hiatus from acting.

“Hello. This is Woo Do-hwan. You may be surprised by the sudden news, but I am writing this letter because I wanted to personally announce this to my fans first.

“I am enlisting as an active-duty soldier on July 6. I feel apologetic for not being able to directly meet you and say goodbye,” he revealed in his letter according to Hellokpop.

“Thank you for standing by and supporting me through my 20s,” he said. “It couldn’t have been happier.”

He wished fans to stay healthy and happy in these trying times.

“I hope that you will be healthy and happy during these difficult times. I will return in good health and work to impress once again. I love you so much and feel so thankful that I cannot express it fully in words,” he added.

Woo debuted in 2011 and made people sit up and take notice in Mad Dog as Kim Min-joon/Jan Gabauer (2017), while he had already noticed been noticed in Save Me.

In this year’s much anticipated but underwhelming Lee Min-ho starrer The King: Eternal Monarch, Woo managed to steal everyone’s thunder with his portrayal of Jo Yeong and Jo Eun-sub, two totally different characters inhabiting parallel universes.

