Actor’s suicide sparks debate about insularity in Bollywood film industry

MUMBAI: Indian police will probe whether an up-and-coming Bollywood actor who committed suicide at the weekend was depressed in part due to “professional rivalry,” in a film industry that is dominated by big names and has been accused of being insular.
Sushant Singh Rajput, a 34 year-old actor who won acclaim and fans for his roles in several top-draw films, hailed from a middle-class family with no Bollywood connections – a relative rarity in the industry.
Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on Sunday.
“There are media reports that he allegedly suffered from clinical depression because of professional rivalry. @MumbaiPolice will probe this angle too,” the home (interior) minister in the western state of Maharashtra, which includes the film capital Mumbai, tweeted late on Monday.
Several of Rajput’s friends in the industry have written about his struggles to break through, while social media and some cultural commentators have criticized the allegedly closed culture in Bollywood, where some families have dominated for up to four generations.
Rajput’s family has not commented so far.
At least half a dozen accounts by Rajput’s industry colleagues suggested Bollywood’s clique-drive culture ostracized him, although none provided concrete details and it was not immediately clear who specifically they were talking about.
“I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people who let you down so bad that you used to weep on my shoulder,” Shekhar Kapur, who was supposed to direct Rajput in a film that was eventually shelved, wrote in a tweet on Monday.
Kapur did not immediately respond to a request for further details.
In a separate tweet, actress Swara Bhasker called accusations against Bollywood personalities “the height of idiocy.”
“We don’t know what he (Rajput) went thru. We don’t know the cause. STOP taking out ur frustration using the pain of a troubled person… Let him have his peace & his family privacy,” she tweeted on Tuesday.
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 138,683 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 219,336 Rapid D Read More...
KATHMANDU: A single bench of Justice Hari Krishna Karki has summoned concerned parties for interim-order discussion in response to a writ filed at the Apex Court by a group of advocates. The petitioners have demanded availability of necessary infrastructure, technology, equipment, capacity buildi Read More...
DHADING: At a time when results of rapid diagnostic test (RDT) have been questioned over reliability, as many as twenty four persons in Dhading tested positive for the coronavirus through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) method after they were allowed to leave quarantine after testing negative for an Read More...
BHOJPUR: A healthcare facility in Chainpur Municipality has been completely sealed off after the death of an admitted patient, who exhibited Covid-19 like symptoms, on Monday. The deceased hailed from Jhapa and was currently residing in Chainpur Municipality-2. He breathed his last in the course Read More...
Beijing reports 79 cases over four days, worst since February City reintroduces movement restrictions in some areas Huge food market believed to be source of new outbreak closed WHO seeks release of genetic sequencing information BEIJING: Several districts of the Chinese capita Read More...
Kathmandu, June 15 The Department of Immigration (DoI) has barred five tourists of four countries from entering Nepal for the next two years. Nepal Police, on June 13, had arrested six tourists from Maitighar Mandal during an ‘apolitical’ protest programme organised by youths in a bid to put Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Government of India has provided a financial assistance of NRs 37.23 million for a construction project within the Pashupatinath premises, at a time when emotions run high at both sides of the border over territorial dispute. Under the construction project, sanitation facility will Read More...
LONDON: England paceman Jofra Archer must not expect any friendship from the West Indies players when the teams face off in a three-match test series next month, West Indies bowler Kemar Roach said on Sunday. Barbados-born Archer represented the West Indies at under-19 level in three matches Read More...