Adult film star Ron Jeremy charged with raping three women, sexually assaulting fourth

KATHMANDU: Sixty-seven-year old American adult film star Ron Jeremy was charged with raping three women and sexually assaulting another women, according to the Los Angeles County prosecutors.

One of the best known and most prolific actors in the history of adult film industry Jeremy, nicknamed The Hedgehog appeared in court on June 23, wearing handcuffs and a face mask, but did not enter a plea, according to the Associated Press.

A judge delayed his arraignment until June 26 and set his bail at $6.6 million.

According to the Associated Press, Jeremy was charged with three counts each of forcible rape and forcible penetration by a foreign object and one count each of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery. If convicted of all the counts he could face 90 years in prison.

Prosecutors allege Jeremy raped a 25-year-old woman at a West Hollywood home in May 2014, sexually assaulted a 33-year-old woman and a 46-year-old woman in separate incidents at a West Hollywood bar in 2017, and raped a 30-year-old woman at the same bar in July of last year.

Jeremy’s attorney Stuart Goldfarb claimed he is “absolutely innocent of the charges. It’s not a close call”.

The Associated Press quoted Goldfarb as saying that Jeremy often gropes women with their consent during public appearances, and suggesting his long life as an adult performer makes him less likely to have committed sexual crimes.

