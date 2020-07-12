After Amitabh Bachhan, actor son Abhishek too diagnosed with Covid-19; Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai test negative

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Abhishek Bachchan confirmed that he has tested positive for Covid-19, along with his father on Saturday.

Abhishek took to Twitter to share about his diagnosis soon after his father, senior Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan confirmed that he tested positive and had been shifted to the hospital.

Abhishek said that both the father and son have mild symptoms and he too has been admitted to the hospital.

He urged all to stay calm and not panic and said that his family and staff are being tested.

Many of their fans and followers have been sending them wishes for a speedy recovery in various social media as soon as the news of them contracting the infection came around.

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan test negative

Meanwhile, it has been learnt that the other members of the Bachchan family — Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya (Aishwarya-Abhishek’s daughter) have tested negative for the disease.

