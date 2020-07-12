After Amitabh Bachhan, actor son Abhishek too diagnosed with Covid-19; Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai test negative

KATHMANDU: Abhishek Bachchan confirmed that he has tested positive for Covid-19, along with his father on Saturday.
Abhishek took to Twitter to share about his diagnosis soon after his father, senior Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan confirmed that he tested positive and had been shifted to the hospital.
READ ALSO: Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for COVID-19
Abhishek said that both the father and son have mild symptoms and he too has been admitted to the hospital.
He urged all to stay calm and not panic and said that his family and staff are being tested.
Many of their fans and followers have been sending them wishes for a speedy recovery in various social media as soon as the news of them contracting the infection came around.
Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽
— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020
Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan test negative
Meanwhile, it has been learnt that the other members of the Bachchan family — Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya (Aishwarya-Abhishek’s daughter) have tested negative for the disease.
RAUTAHAT: Tarai districts are at a high risk of floods as water level has risen alarmingly after incessant rainfall in hilly and Chure region in recent days. Locals residing on the banks of Bagmati and Lalbakiya rivers in Rautahat and Sarlahi districts have been living in terror of floods as Read More...
Roughly five hours after an internal email went out Friday to Amazon employees telling them to delete the popular video app TikTok from their phones, the online retailing giant appeared to backtrack, calling the ban a mistake. “This morning’s email to some of our employees was sent in error," Read More...
In his push to get schools and colleges to reopen this fall, President Donald Trump is again taking aim at their finances, this time threatening their tax-exempt status. Trump said on Twitter on Friday he was ordering the Treasury Department to re-examine the tax-exempt status of schools that he Read More...
HAVANA: The COVID-19 pandemic is sweeping through the leadership of Latin America, with two more presidents and powerful officials testing positive this week for the new coronavirus, adding a destabilizing new element to the region’s public health and economic crises. In Brazil, President Jair Read More...
GENEVA: A two-member advance team of World Health Organization (WHO) experts has left for China to organise an investigation into the origins of the novel coronavirus behind a pandemic that has killed more than 550,000 people globally, the UN agency said on Friday. The virus is believed to have e Read More...
KATHMANDU: Itolizumab, a Psoriasis injection, has been approved by India's drug regulator for “restricted emergency use” to treat Covid-19 patients with moderate to severe acute respiratory distress, officials told Press Trust of India (PTI), a news agency, on Friday. The injection was grante Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 10 The users’ committee has begun the much-awaited reconstruction of Rato Machhindranath temple in Bungamati of Lalitpur. Chairperson of the users’ committee Amir Shakya said the reconstruction work began on July 6 after performing rituals of Kshama Puja. Shakya also sai Read More...
BAJURA, JULY 10 A COVID-19 infected woman, who is undergoing treatment in the isolation ward of Achham Hospital, has given birth to a baby. After they tested positive for the virus, the 25-year-old woman and her husband from Mallekh Rural Municipality, Kushkot, were admitted to the isolation w Read More...