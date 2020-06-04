After Glee co-star Samantha Ware, other actors call out Lea Michele for her inappropriate behaviour 

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: After Samantha Ware called out her Glee co-star Lea Michele for making her work experience in the TV show a living hell, a number of other actors have come forward to accuse Michele of mistreatment.

Ware had recently accused Michele of “traumatic microaggressions” on the series while responding to Michele’s tweet supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

One of the actors to slam Michele is her Glee star Heather Morris. A statement on her Twitter (https://bit.ly/2XyNCMC) reads: “Let me be very clear, Hate is a disease in America that we are trying to cure, so I would never wish for that hate to be spread to anyone else. With that said, was she unpleasant to work with? Very much so; for Lea to treat others with the disrespect that she did for as long as she did, I believe she SHOULD be called out.”

Michele’s The Mayor co-star Yvette Nicole Brown responded to Ware’s tweet (https://bit.ly/307GEQ4): “I felt every one of those capital letters. Every person on a set matters. Every person on a set deserves respect. And it is the responsibility of every series regular to make every person who visits their home feel welcome. This dismissive attitude is what’s wrong in Hollywood and the world.”

Actor Amber Riley, Michele’s Glee co-star in a discussion on Instagram said that many women have similar stories to share about Michele, according to PTI.

“In my inbox, there are a lot of Black actors and actresses telling me their stories and letting me know they have dealt with the same things on set, being terrorised by the white girls that are the leads of the show,” Riley said.

