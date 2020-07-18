Aishwarya, daughter Aaradhya hospitalised a week after testing positive for COVID-19

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya, who were living in isolation at home after testing positive to COVID-19, have been admitted to Nanavati Hospital after complaining of breathlessness and mild fever on July 17 evening.

Aishwarya, 46, and eight-year-old Aaradhya had tested positive to COVID-19 on July 12.

Aishwarya’s husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan, and father-in-law, Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, had tested positive to the coronavirus on July 11, and have been admitted to the same hospital since then.

“Both Aishwarya and Aaradhya were admitted to Nananvati hospital today. They are fine,” PTI quoted a hospital source as saying.

“Aishwarya needed medical attention,” another insider said. Big B, 77, and Abhishek, 44, both are already in the isolation ward of Nanavati hospital.

