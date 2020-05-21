Akshay advises all to sit out the pandemic

Indo-Asian News Service

MUMBAI: Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Indian actor Akshay Kumar’s advice to deal with the crisis is brief and simple: “Sit it out”.

The actor took to Instagram to share his tip while sharing a throwback picture where he sits on a chair.

Referring to the current scenario, the actor wrote: “Sometimes its best to sit it out #ThisTooShallPass.”

The actor also made the picture his Instagram profile picture.

In the photograph, Akshay is seen seated on a chair in a pair of trousers, pink tee-shirt and blue shoes. He is also wearing a cool pair of glasses.

