KATHMANDU: Indian origin American actress Mindy Kaling wants to work with Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor as she finds them talented.
"I would love to work with Sonam Kapoor or Deepika Padukone. They're both so talented," Mindy was quoted as saying by IANS. Kaling is working with actress Priyanka Chopra — the duo are collaborating on an upcoming wedding comedy, as per IANS.
About their project, she was reported as revealing: "I just finished the script. The movie takes place in New York and India. She (Chopra) and I have such a funny dynamic in it, I can't wait to make it."
Mindy's last project Never Have I Ever was the coming-of-age comedy web series about an Indian teenager growing up in the US.
