‘American Idol’ contestant Nikki McKibbin dies at 42

ARLINGTON: Nikki McKibbin, a singer from Texas best known for her third place finish in the first season of American Idol, has died. She was 42.
McKibbin’s husband, Craig Sadler, confirmed her death in a Facebook post, saying that she had died after suffering a brain aneurysm on Wednesday and was taken off life support early Sunday. Her husband did not say where she died.
McKibbin’s son, Tristen Langley, told The New York Times that his mother died in Arlington, Texas.
“She was so loved that I know thousands of you will be grieving with us,” Sadler said. “She loved so many of you and I know you loved her too.”
McKibbin appeared on American Idol in 2002, when the show started and became an instant hit.
A 23-year-old from Grand Prairie, Texas, McKibbin impressed the judges with soulful performances of songs by Janis Joplin, Stevie Nicks and a stirring cover of Alanna Myles’ song “Black Velvet.”
McKibbin finished third on the show that year, behind Justin Guarini and Kelly Clarkson, who won the competition.
Gracious in defeat, McKibbin tearfully hugged her fellow contestants when she was voted out in 2002.
“What an incredible journey this has been,” McKibbin said before leaving the stage. “Just to know that so many people support me and enjoy what I do means more than anything in the world.″
The often acid-tongued Simon Cowell was equally gracious.
“Reality check: Out of 10,000 people, you are third. This is not a time for tears,″ he told McKibbin. “You’ve got a career ahead of you.″
In a statement, American Idol sent its condolences to McKibbin’s family and friends.
“Nikki McKibbin was an incredible talent and we are deeply saddened by the news of her passing,” the TV show said in a statement posted on Twitter. “She was part of our American Idol family and will be truly missed.”
DAMAULI: The workers at Tanahu Hydropower Project have postponed their agitation after human resources management of the project agreed to conduct their PCR test. Sinohydro, a Chinese company, has been undertaking project. Workers had been staging a stir since last Friday, arguing that coronaviru Read More...
MELBOURNE: Australia recorded no new daily coronavirus community infections on Sunday for the first time in nearly five months, health officials said, paving the way for further easing of social distancing restrictions. The state of Victoria, a coronavirus hot spot which accounts for more tha Read More...
POKHARA: A coronavirus infected person that was undergoing treatment in a hospital in Pokhara, passed away on Saturday night. The 47-year-old male from Annapurna Rural Municipality-3 in Kaski district who was receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Covid Teatment Centre under Read More...
DAMAK: Three Covid-19 related fatalities were reported in Jhapa district on Sunday. All three deceased are men- one each from Damak Municipality, Kamal Rural Municipality and Gauradaha Municipality. A 50-year-old man from Damak-7 died while receiving treatment at Noble Teaching Hospital, Biratnag Read More...
MUMBAI: Champions Mumbai Indians and David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad completed emphatic victories in the Indian Premier League on Saturday to leave six teams vying for three playoffs spots with the final round of the league stage remaining. Fast bowlers Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Sunday reported 2,824 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 173,567. In the last 24 hours, 1,622 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley of which 1,362 are from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bha Read More...
POKHARA, NOVEMBER 1 Golden sunlight illuminates Mt Machhapuchchhre which is reflected on the Phewa lake in Pokhara, on Sunday. Machhapuchhre also known as Mt Fishtail is situated in the Annapurna massif of Gandaki Province. The Mountain has never been climbed to its summit as no permit has ben Read More...
BANKE: Two COVID-19 infected persons died in Banke district today, taking the death toll from the virus to 31. The deceased are a 60-year-old woman from Nepalgunj Sub Metropolitan City-20 of Banke and a 60-year-old man of Tikapur-1 in Kailali district. They died while undergoing treatment at K Read More...