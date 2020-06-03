American Idol judge Katy Perry finds it amazing to see K-pop fit right in to American music scene

KATHMNADU: Singer-songwriter and American Idol judge Katy Perry expressed her love for almost everything South Korean, from the food to the culture to K-pop, which she finds “catchy”.
In a Zoom interview for Yonhap News Agency’s Korea Now, Perry reveals that she had the best time when she was in South Korea two years ago and called Koreans “cool culture”.
With BTS and other Korean artistes dominating Billboard charts and winning music awards, the ariste shared her thoughts on the recent K-pop trend in American pop market.
She finds it “amazing to see a different culture come in and fit right in. I like that we’re all kind of meshing together and becoming bit of a one world”.
Calling this “cool and interesting”, Perry goes on to state, “I think it’s an interesting time for music and I like that K-pop is a part of it.”
“The (K-pop) music is so catchy,” she says in the video. “… like it’s such an earworm. So I can understand why people want to listen to it over and over again.”
Perry was at the receiving end of ARMY backlash when she insinuated that BTS fans were mostly young children at the Jingle Ball 2019.
She has also revealed her love for Korean food, especially the Korean barbecue as “I went to one of those places where you grill your own (food)”.
And the cool singer calls Korean culture “cool”.
In the video she says, “I just love the culture, it’s so cool.”
And she goes on to say, “The people in Seoul, and the young people love music … It’s just that you’re a cool culture.”
Perry also reveals that she visited the Dimilitarised Zone (DMZ) — border between the North and South Koreas.
“That was wild experience … to be so close and to have a better understanding of what you guys went through and deal with every single day.”
Perry is expecting her first child with Hollywood star Orlando Bloom. Her sixth album will be out on August 14. The lead single Daisies was released on May 15.
Watch the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1k1jKMW70eg
DHANGADHI: A healthcare worker carrying medical supplies to a health post has been attacked amid the fear of coronavirus transmission in Doti. According to health coordinator at Shikhar Municipality-9 Harish Shah, Auxiliary Health Worker (AHW) Ramesh Kunwar, stationed at Dankot Health Post in the Read More...
DHARAN: As many as eighteen persons have been discharged from Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) after recovering from COVID-19, on Tuesday. Following two back to back negative results, 17 men from Jhapa and one Dharan native woman were allowed to return home owing Read More...
KATHMANDU: Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has reminisced memories from Naam Shabana by sharing a throwback picture of the film's cast on his Instagram on June 2. In the photograph one can see the cast of the 2017 action-thriller — Kher along with Neeraj Pandey, Taapsee Pannu, Manoj Bajpayee, Read More...
POKHARA: A person kept in a quarantine facility in Malika Rural Municipality of Myagdi district has gone missing as he was swept away by a river, on Tuesday. The missing 19-year-old was a resident of Dhaulagiri Rural Municipality-7. It has been learnt that he had recently returned from India a Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepali celebrities and influencers have urged citizens to welcome Nepali returnees at the southern border with love and respect and help them get back to their homes via a video message. A video by Bidhan Shestha was released on May 30 where media personality Malvika Subba, actors Karm Read More...
RAUTAHAT: With as many as 307 cases of coronavirus infection, the district has been severely hit by the pandemic. On Tuesday alone, 74 positive cases -- including a pregnant woman -- of the respiratory infection have been reported by the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), the highest today Read More...
POKHARA: A new mother was airlifted from Baglung and brought to Pokhara after she developed complications in her health post delivery. It has been learnt that the woman, who delivered her baby 10 days ago, had to be brought to Pokhara-based Western Regional Hospital as she fainted consequential t Read More...
KATHMANDU: Big Hit Entertainment, home to global K-pop sensation BTS, have announced global auditions to find talented musicians to support in striving for their dreams. The label announced the '2020 Big Hit Global Audition' on its social media accounts on June 2, reports The Korea Times. The Read More...