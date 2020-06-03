American Idol runner-up Dibesh Pokharel’s Instagram hacked

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: American Idol 2020 runner-up Dibesh Pokharel aka Arthur Gunn’s Instagram account has been hacked.

Sharing this information on his Facebook on June 2, the singer called it a “terrible thing to do”.

“So this happened! Since my last post in Instagram, somebody hacked my account. I don’t have access to it at all. If anyone of you receives any kind of messages or anything, please be aware it’s not me and please don’t respond to it either…” he has shared in the FB post.

In a long post Pokharel shares it is a terrible thing to hack someone’s account, invade privacy. “There were tons of my post of the stories of my life, the places I travelled, the poems. Most importantly, I was using the platform to spread good out in the world. And, there is somebody who doesn’t like it. What can I say, how can the world be better place when people out there have such intentions?”

As per the singer who is based in Wichita, Kansas, US, this was an Instagram account with tons of people connected. He had made some revelations about his music on Instagram on June 1.

“All of you who are wondering why I don’t have my music out there. First of all, with the rendition of the Have You Ever Seen The Rain by Creedence Clearwater Revival, I have requested to the authorised people to release it, don’t get mad at me if it doesn’t get released, I’m not authorised person for that,” he had posted.

He had also shed light on his life after American Idol 2020. He revealed that he had not received “bunch of money and record deals out of holding this ‘runner up’ title”.

The 22-year-old wrote, “I have got tons of requests for live shows, collaboration and all…”

And all these tempting offers just reminds him of the time when “I was out playing in streets, playing anywhere I could, I played plenty of shows with no money involved, and for free at places” three years ago.

He shared he is stagnant now because of circumstances he is in, appreciating the platform of American Idol and support from others. Nonetheless, he shared “it won’t stop me from making music and doing what I love to do”.

