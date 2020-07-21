American Music Awards to be held on November 22

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: The American Music Awards (AMAs), that celebrate top music artistes across multiple genres and headline performances by performers, is set to make its return for 2020 edition — it will be held on November 22, according to ABC Network and Dick Clark Productions.

The format of the show is still unclear. Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, it is unclear if an audience will be present or not. But the show promises to feature many performances and celebrate the top artistes across multiple genres, reports variety.com.

According to PTI, the nominations, which will be announced in October, include categories — pop/rock, alternative rock, country, rap/hip-hop, soul/R&B, Latin, EDM, alongside awards for new artiste of the year, collaboration of the year, video of the year, favourite song, and artiste of the year.

Last year, Taylor Swift emerged the biggest winner in the history of AMAs with 28 total wins, beating King of Pop Michael Jackson’s record of 24 all-time wins. In addition to artiste of the decade award, Swift bagged trophies in favourite album — pop/rock, favourite music video, favourite female artiste pop/rock, favourite artiste — adult contemporary and artiste of the year categories, making her the artiste with the most AMAs of all time, added PTI.

