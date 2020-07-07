American singer Charlie Puth asks BTS ARMYs, other fandoms to end ‘toxic screaming match’, implores all to be nicer to each other

KATHMANDU: American musician Charlie Puth has called out the toxic K-pop fandoms, especially BTS ARMY, to put an end to the dangerous stan culture.
Allkpop reports that on July 6, the See You Again singer took to Twitter pleading with ARMYs and other K-pop fandoms to end the “dangerous, toxic, screaming match” happening on the Internet, after the criticism he experienced from BTS fans.
The singer posted a thread on his Twitter account, imploring the mentioned fandom, saying, “I don’t usually pay any attention to things like this, but something has to be said. This dangerous, toxic, internet screaming match between ‘fandoms’ has to stop.”
In his tweet, Puth purports that he has nothing against BTS, as in fact, he loves the group and even praised them for being super talented.
He had even performed his hit song We Don’t Talk Anymore with BTS maknae Jungkook in 2018, during MBC x Genie Music Awarding Ceremony in Korea.
However, it seems like this has caused misunderstanding among the fans, as some Tiktok ARMYs recently came into his account, spamming his TikTok posts with comments saying, “Remember when you used Jungkook for clout?”
In another tweet, he says, “But what I do understand is that ten years ago, language (words) like this directed towards me would have affected me deeply in a very negative manner.”
He ended by imploring everyone to be nicer. “Please be nicer to each other here. No more screaming about made-up nonsense.”
Read Charlie Puth’s post here: https://bit.ly/31Sra3B
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 255,728 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 311,724 Rapid Diagn Read More...
KATHMANDU: The trailer for the last movie -- Dil Bechara -- of late Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been released posthumously. Shooting of the movie -- based on the 2012 English-language novel 'The Fault in Our Stars' by John Green -- had been completed and was scheduled to be originally r Read More...
TURIN: Cristiano Ronaldo finally scored from a free kick for Juventus and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon made a record 648th Serie A appearance as the league leaders beat their smaller neighbours Torino 4-1 in the Derby della Mole on Saturday. Ronaldo curled his shot over the wall and into th Read More...
LONDON: Southampton's Che Adams scored his first Saints goal, a year after joining the club, with a stunning long-range strike as they beat Manchester City 1-0 to condemn Pep Guardiola's side to a third successive away defeat in the Premier League. Adams signed for Southampton from Birming Read More...
LONDON: Liverpool made it 17 wins out of 17 at Anfield after goals by Sadio Mane and Curtis Jones handed the champions a 2-0 win over Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday which pushed Dean Smith's side deeper into trouble. Following their 4-0 mauling at the hands of Manchester City on Thu Read More...
KATHMANDU: K-drama star Woo Do-hwan enlisted in the army on July 6. He joined the 15th Infantry Division at the new recruit training centre in Hwacheon, Gangwon Province. Soompi reports that Woo waved goodbye to fans and press outside on his way to the centre. Woo's label Keyeast also released Read More...
KATHMANDU: Authorities will now apprehend anyone that steps out in public without a mask. The Home Ministry issued a directive on Monday according to which law enforcement authorities can nab anyone who goes out of house without a mask. Going out of house sans mask will be treated as an offense a Read More...
KATHMANDU: Britain's Royal Mint has paid tribute to the decorated British singer-songwriter Sir Elton John on July 6, with a commemorative coin, making him the the second artist to get the honour. The coin, designed by artist Bradley Morgan Johnson, depicts John's distinctive straw boater's hat, Read More...