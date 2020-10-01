American supermodel Chrissy Teigen reveals miscarriage in ‘painful’ Instagram post

KATHMANDU: American supermodel Chrissy Teigen and her husband singer John Legend have lost their baby.
The host-cookbook author suffered miscarriage following a recent hospitalisation. The couple announced they were expecting a third child in the Grammy winner’s music video for the song Wild, which released in August.
Taking to the Instagram on September 30, Teigen shared the “painful” news along with a black-and-white photo of herself crying in a hospital bed. “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough,” she wrote.
“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.
“To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you,” Teigen wrote and added, “We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.”
Teigen and Legend, 41, are already parents to four-year-old daughter Luna and two-year-old son Miles, who they conceived through IVF treatments. In early September, Teigen said she was being put on bed rest by her doctor for a couple of weeks. On September 28, she revealed she was hospitalised due to “excessive bleeding”.
Teigen’s post: https://www.instagram.com/p/CFyWQLWpJ3u/
