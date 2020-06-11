Amitabh Bachchan arranges 4 flights to take 700 migrants home

KATHMANDU: Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has stepped in to help stranded migrant workers of India reach their villages amidst the lockdown — he arranged for four special flights for the same on June 10.
According to IANS, Bachchan arranged four special flights to send about 700 people to their homes in Uttar Pradesh. The flights took off from Mumbai for Allahabad, Gorakhpur and Varanasi on June 10 morning with 180 passengers in each, IANS quoted a source as saying.
Two more flights are set to take off with the workers on June 11.
The flights were organised on Bachchan’s directive by his close aide Rajesh Yadav, managing director of his home production company AB Corp.
Yadav, on Bachchan’s behalf, had also recently flagged off 10 buses for 300 migrants to reach their villages in Lucknow, Allahabad, Bhadohi and other places in Uttar Pradesh, adds IANS.
